EVP & Managing Director, Warehouse Lending

Banc of California

COMMERCIAL BANKING

Zoila Price is the executive vice president and managing director of Warehouse Lending at Banc of California, overseeing a program that provides $5 million to $150 million credit lines to loan originators nationwide. With over 25 years in mortgage banking, she has built and scaled successful warehouse lending platforms, funding over $100 billion since joining Banc of California. Under Price’s leadership, the division grew by 165% in 2024. Previously, she was president and CEO of Optal Companies and Imperial Warehouse Finance Inc. and held senior roles at Lehman Brothers and Impac Warehouse Lending Group. Starting her career at 15 as a mortgage telemarketer, Price values mentorship and team empowerment and is committed to supporting clients’ business growth while driving strategic success in mortgage and real estate finance.

