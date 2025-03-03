Partner

Nixon Peabody

Legal Services

Christina Chang, partner at Nixon Peabody, is a prominent leader in the firm’s diverse, women-led Entertainment and Sports & Stadiums practice teams. Her work encompasses global entertainment, sports and corporate transactions for clients across technology, fashion, advertising and data privacy sectors. Chang is known for her expertise in intellectual property monetization, including licensing, endorsement deals and regulatory compliance. Her notable achievements include managing IP rights for high-profile personalities and negotiating complex agreements in entertainment and fashion. Chang has been recognized in Variety’s “Dealmakers Impact Report” and listed in Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars for her accomplishments. She played a pivotal role in building Nixon Peabody’s entertainment team and serves as a trusted advisor for celebrities, brands and sports teams. Her recent work includes structuring high-profile endorsements, managing fashion and beauty licensing deals and ensuring compliance with advertising regulations. Chang is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion, actively participating in DEI initiatives and mentoring underrepresented talent.