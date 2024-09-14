Elizabeth Sbardellati

Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Legal Services

Elizabeth Sbardellati, partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, excels in monetizing her clients’ brands through acquisitions, sales and licensing of intellectual property. She also manages celebrity and influencer endorsement deals and partners with clients to enforce their intellectual property rights. Her practice involves defending against intellectual property infringement disputes before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board and in federal court. Among her notable achievements, Sbardellati represented SKIMS in its partnership with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball, where SKIMS became the official underwear partner. She also handled the collaboration between SKIMS and Swarovski. Additionally, she negotiated the Good American x Body Glove collaboration and represented Marley Merchandising in licensing Bob Marley’s intellectual property for apparel and other goods. In her firm, Sbardellati is a recognized leader, not only leading the Trademark Protection & Enforcement Group but also chairing associate recruiting and managing the summer associate program. She is actively involved in the firm’s diversity committee and recently revamped the mentorship program to enhance engagement and support for associates.

