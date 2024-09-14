Partner, IP, Technology/Global Head of Fashion Technology

Gina Bibby, a former software engineer and current global fashion-tech practice lead at Withers, is a pioneering force at the intersection of fashion and technology. Her career spans from prominent Silicon Valley law firms to establishing her own practice and now leading at Withers. Her work includes handling complex IP disputes, technology licensing and privacy matters. Recent achievements include securing the dismissal of patent infringement litigation, achieving a favorable settlement in a technology agreement dispute, advising on IP licenses for sustainable fashion brands and enforcing intellectual property rights for celebrity clients. Bibby is also a prominent speaker on fashion-tech and privacy, participating in events such as Vogue Business’ Founders’ Forum and SOURCING at MAGIC. Her commitment extends to mentoring young professionals and promoting diversity, evidenced by her roles at California State University, Long Beach and Southern University Law Center. Recognized as a Minority Leader of Influence and Woman of Influence, Bibby also contributes to Withers’ DEI initiatives and serves on the board of Remake, a nonprofit focused on sustainable fashion.

