Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Legal Services

Kelly Raney, partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, provides expert counsel and defense to employers and management across a broad spectrum of employment law issues, addressing matters at both state and federal levels. She serves a diverse client base, ranging from start-ups and high-net-worth individuals to large Fortune 500 companies. In addition to her focus on employment law, Raney has substantial experience in high-stakes intellectual property and commercial contract disputes, having authored briefs and appeared at the federal appellate level. Her background in economics and business, combined with her litigation skills, allows her to strategically advise clients while understanding their priorities and goals. Within her firm, Raney is a prominent leader, chairing the mentorship program and leading the onboarding committee for new lateral attorney hires. Raney is also a leadership and founding member of Grapevine Next-Gen Women for Good, Los Angeles Chapter and has a strong passion for supporting women-owned, led and founded brands. Recently, she co-led the firm’s “Fashion Your Network” event, which showcased 23 consumer product brands from women-owned or founded businesses across various industries.

