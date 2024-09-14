Melanie J. Howard

Chair, Luxury Brands and Intellectual Property Protection/ Deputy Chair, Advanced Media and Technology

Loeb & Loeb

Melanie Howard, chair of Loeb & Loeb’s intellectual property protection and luxury brands practices, is a leading advisor for prominent luxury and beauty brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Canada Goose and SuperOrdinary. Renowned for her practical, business-oriented guidance, Howard combines deep industry knowledge with creativity and technological expertise to support brands across luxury fashion, beauty, wellness, sports, entertainment and artificial intelligence sectors. Howard’s expertise includes managing IP assets, facilitating strategic alliances and navigating regulatory challenges. Her leadership in launching Loeb’s luxury brands practice, recognized as the Best New Luxury Law Firm Practice in 2021, highlights her role in advancing brand protection, privacy, compliance and dispute resolution. She also counsels on emerging areas like AI, cryptocurrency and blockchain, guiding clients on AI governance, privacy issues and IP risks. Recent matters include advising SuperOrdinary on global brand management, Bravo Sierra on clean personal care and the estates of Kobe and Gianna Bryant on brand protection. Howard’s pro bono efforts and leadership in diversity initiatives underscore her commitment to enhancing professional and community impact.