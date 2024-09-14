Co-Founder and Managing Director

Moelis & Company

Investment Banking

Michele Miyakawa, co-founder and managing director at Moelis & Company, brings over 25 years of extensive experience in finance, specializing in capital raises and strategic advisory for high-growth consumer and direct-to-consumer sectors. Her deep industry relationships and expertise have positioned her as a leading advisor in the investment banking world. Miyakawa began her career at Donaldson, Lufk in & Jenrette (DLJ), focusing on high-yield bonds. After DLJ was acquired by Credit Suisse, she joined UBS to help revive its U.S. investment banking franchise, later co-founding Moelis & Company. At Moelis, she has played a pivotal role in scaling the firm from 10 to over 1,200 employees globally, serving as COO of global advisory. Miyakawa’s leadership was instrumental in Moelis’ 2014 IPO and the development of its analyst and associate investment banking program, which is renowned for attracting top talent. Since 2019, she has led the beauty and personal care and high growth/ DTC coverage at Moelis, focusing on high-growth consumer companies and digitally native brands.

