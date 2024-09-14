Commercial Banker

JPMorgan Chase

Commercial Banking

Susan Avery Ford is a distinguished commercial banker at JPMorgan Chase, known for her dedication to empowering women and diverse businesses. With over 15 years in the industry, Ford has earned a reputation as a leader in beauty and apparel banking. As a pod leader for the Female Founders segment at JPMorgan Chase, she actively advocates for intentional investments in the success of underrepresented entrepreneurs. Ford’s influence extends beyond banking; she has curated over 20 industry-focused events, forging partnerships that have led to significant capital raises and successful exits. Her expertise in credit and operational risk management has been pivotal in helping clients mitigate liabilities while safeguarding the fi rm’s reputation. Her leadership in supplier diversity programs has provided crucial access to venture and debt capital for minority and women-owned businesses. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ford is a passionate volunteer, mentor and advocate for female entrepreneurs. She also supports the arts and is a certified instructor specializing in trauma-informed yoga.

