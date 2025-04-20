Associate | Nixon Peabody LLP

University of Denver-Sturm College of Law

Litigation

As an associate at Nixon Peabody LLP, Adriana Levandowski is a skilled litigator specializing in labor and employment, business law and entertainment industry disputes. She provides strategic counsel, risk management and innovative legal solutions. She also leads diversity initiatives as associate chair of the firm’s Women’s Resource Group. Levandowski is deeply committed to pro bono work, receiving recognition from Public Counsel for her advocacy on behalf of a South L.A. homeowner. She also assists transgender individuals through Bet Tzedek’s name change clinic. She is active in Visionary Women’s GenV Group and Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA). A dedicated animal welfare advocate, Levandowski volunteers with the Animal Rescue Mission and Del Gato Cat Rescue while serving on the LA County Bar Association’s Animal Law Section.

