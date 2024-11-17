Partner | Crowell & Moring LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Litigation

Agustin Orozco is a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP. He excels in complex white-collar cases, pretrial litigation and federal trials, including briefing and arguing cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. A former assistant U.S. attorney in the Public Corruption & Civil Rights Section for the Central District of California, he prosecuted cases involving public corruption, fraud, obstruction, money laundering and civil rights violations. Orozco holds leadership roles in Crowell’s white collar & regulatory enforcement group and diversity council. He mentors diverse associates and contributes to DEI initiatives through roles with For People of Color, Just the Beginning and the Mexican American Bar Foundation. He also served as a commissioner on California’s Judicial Nominee Evaluation Commission and was the USAO’s first Pro Bono Coordinator.