Founder & Managing Partner | Adam Investigations Counsel

University of Iowa College of Law

Labor & Employment

Aisha Shelton Adam, founder and managing partner of Adam Investigations Counsel, is a leader in neutral workplace and Title IX investigations. With 15 years of litigation experience, she has conducted over 200 independent investigations addressing misconduct, harassment, discrimination and more for public, private and educational institutions. Known for empathy and discretion, Shelton Adam uses trauma-informed techniques to deliver clear, legally sound reports. In 2024, she expanded her team and presented at seminars for the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Association of Workplace Investigators. A frequent presenter for USC’s Bridges to Business Success Program, she advocates for safer, more inclusive workplaces. Shelton Adam previously served on Cedars-Sinai’s NICU Patient & Family Advisory Council and has received the Profiles in Diversity Journal’s Women Worth Watching in Leadership honor.

