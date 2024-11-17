Managing Partner | Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Georgetown University Law Center

Litigation

Alex Weingarten, managing partner of Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s Los Angeles office and chair of its entertainment litigation practice, is a leading commercial trial lawyer known for his expertise in entertainment, probate and business litigation. Recognized by Variety, Billboard and the Los Angeles Business Journal as a top trial lawyer, he has led the firm’s L.A. office expansion from three to nearly 100 attorneys in four years. In 2024, Weingarten launched the LA Office Foundation, partnering with Vista Del Mar Child and Family Services to establish a substance abuse treatment center for youth. A committed philanthropist, he serves on several boards, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, Bet Tzedek and the California Legislative Jewish Caucus PAC.

