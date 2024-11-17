Amber S. Finch

(Jeff Ellingson @ jeff e photo)

Partner | Reed Smith LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

Amber Finch, global chair of the insurance recovery group and partner at Reed Smith, leads high-stakes insurance litigation and pro bono efforts. She advises clients on complex insurance issues, including aiding Los Angeles wildfire victims in navigating claims. She co-leads representation of global aircraft lessors in a $2-billion dispute over aircraft lost to Russian airlines and defends a major drug distributor in opioid-related insurance claims. Finch also secured a favorable settlement for a utility company in a $20-million wildfire insurance dispute. A former Los Angeles office managing partner, she co-founded the firm’s Racial Equality Action Plan. She serves on boards for USC Gould School of Law, Crystal Stairs and Black Women Lawyers Association of LA. Finch has led efforts in bail reform, immigration and legal aid services.