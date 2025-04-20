Partner | Irell & Manella LLP

Amy Proctor, a partner at Irell & Manella LLP, is a leading intellectual property attorney recognized for her role in landmark patent cases for VLSI Technology. She helped secure a $2.3-billion judgment - the largest U.S. patent judgment at the time - and a $948-million jury verdict against Intel. Proctor led the development of VLSI’s damages case and examined key experts. She advises on complex IP matters, guiding patent owners and defending against infringement claims. She also co-leads Irell’s Technical Analysis Laboratory, developing AI tools for patent analysis. Proctor serves on Irell’s executive and hiring committees and is deeply involved in mentoring and diversity initiatives. She holds board roles with Bet Tzedek Legal Services and the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

