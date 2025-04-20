Partner | Blank Rome LLP

Pepperdine University School of Law Litigation

Ana Tagvoryan, co-chair of Blank Rome’s corporate litigation and privacy class action defense groups, has over 18 years of experience defending high-stakes consumer class actions involving privacy, data handling, advertising and e-commerce. Known for early, strategic case resolutions, she has secured key victories, including class certification denials in Soto v. Keiser University and Colin v. Alpargatas USA, and a complete dismissal in Licea v. The Finish Line Inc. Tagvoryan is a frequent speaker on privacy and class action law and advocates for women and diversity in the legal profession. She serves on the board of the Atlantic Legal Foundation and is active in her local community. Her honors include Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Litigators in America and Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence.

