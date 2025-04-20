Co-Chairman; Chair, Real Estate Department | Sklar Kirsh LLP

Northwestern University Pritzker

School of Law

Corporate

Andrew T. Kirsh is the co-chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, chair of its Real Estate Practice Group and a management committee member. He represents investors, funds, developers and lenders in acquisitions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, financing and foreclosures. Kirsh began his career at Latham & Watkins before co-founding Sklar Kirsh in 2013. He has led high-profile deals, including the $153.5-million Aon Center acquisition and a $107-million multifamily purchase in Washington. A frequent industry speaker, he also hosts the podcast Real Talk with Andrew Kirsh. Active in philanthropy, Kirsh serves on the Jewish Federation Executive Board and AIPAC’s Real Estate Leadership Council. Recognized as a Best Lawyer and Super Lawyer, he was named a 2021 Commercial Real Estate Visionary by Commercial Real Estate Magazine.

