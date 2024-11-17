Employment & Title IX Mediator, Reddock Law Group/Signature Resolution

UCLA School of Law

Labor & Employment

Angela Reddock-Wright is a leading employment and Title IX attorney mediator with nearly 30 years of experience, the founder of Reddock Law Group and a distinguished panelist with Signature Resolution. A former employment litigator, she transitioned to full- time mediation in 2011 and has since handled high-profile cases involving discrimination, harassment and workplace disputes. Reddock-Wright is a fellow of the International Academy of Mediators and the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. Recognized as a 2024 Top 100 Southern California Super Lawyer, she also serves as an adjunct professor at USC Gould School of Law. She is an author, speaker and legal commentator, dedicated to creating healthy workplaces. Reddock-Wright serves on multiple boards, including the LA Chamber of Commerce and the LA Urban League.

