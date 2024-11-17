Managing Partner | Los Angeles Office Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Cybersecurity

Ann Marie Mortimer, founder and managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Los Angeles office and executive committee member, leads the firm’s commercial litigation practice. A nationally recognized cybersecurity litigator, she defended Yahoo! in class actions from the largest reported data breach and achieved a precedent-setting California Consumer Privacy Act victory for Walmart. Mortimer is a recipient of the L.A. Times B2B Publishing Business of Law Visionary Award from 2021 to 2024 and was named a Leader in Privacy & Data Security by Chambers USA. Also, she serves on the board of trustees for the Children’s Burn Foundation, supporting the recovery of critically burned children worldwide, and advises on cutting-edge privacy claims, including mass arbitrations, consent issues and data access by third parties.