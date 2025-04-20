Anton (Tony) Handal

Partner | Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Southwestern Law School

Intellectual Property

Anton Handal, a seasoned litigator and partner at Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP, has tried over 100 cases and served as lead counsel in more than 170 patent litigation matters. His expertise spans intellectual property law, international business disputes and complex transactions. Fluent in Arabic, Handal advises U.S. and international clients across the Middle East and Pacific Rim, helping companies navigate legal complexities. His transactional experience includes M&A due diligence, contract negotiations and patent strategy, drawing from his background as a tech startup CEO. Since joining Munck Wilson Mandala, he has expanded its intellectual property practice, securing major clients like Volvo Car USA and Illumina. Handal serves as pro bono counsel for New International Cottages, Inc. and is a member of the California State Bar.