Partner | Mayer Brown

Loyola Law School

Cybersecurity

As partner at Mayer Brown, Arsen Kourinian is a leading data privacy and artificial intelligence (AI) counselor in Los Angeles, holding AI governance (AIGP) and certified information privacy (CIPP) credentials across multiple regions. He advises major tech and financial firms on AI compliance, including under the EU AI Act and U.S. state laws. Kourinian has conducted AI governance audits, developed AI policies and led global privacy compliance efforts for corporations. He has also represented companies in regulatory investigations, preventing public enforcement actions. He serves on advisory boards for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and the State Bar of California’s Privacy Law Specialization Group. Additionally, Kourinian contributes to the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Privacy Task Force.

