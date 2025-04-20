Partner | Hueston Hennigan

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Brittani Jackson, a partner at Hueston Hennigan, handles high- profile litigation, including commercial disputes, privacy issues, trade secret misappropriation and corporate governance. She represents Amazon’s Twitch in wrongful death claims over a live-streamed shooting and defends Activision Blizzard in mass arbitration. Jackson also represents Southern California Edison in gender discrimination and wildfire litigation. She secured a key victory for SoCalGas in an environmental claims investigation and was part of the team that negotiated a favorable plea deal in the “Varsity Blues” scandal. She actively leads pro bono cases and serves in leadership roles, including as chair of Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library. Jackson is recognized in Daily Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 and Los Angeles Business Journal’s Women of Influence: Attorneys.

