Founding Partner | Shegerian & Associates

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment Carney R. Shegerian is a top plaintiff-side employment litigator and founding partner of Shegerian & Associates, renowned for securing over 50 seven-, eight- and nine-figure verdicts throughout his career. In the past two years, he led seven multimillion-dollar jury verdicts, including a $3.6-million win in Incalza v. Porsche and a $14-million verdict in Pinter Brown v. UC Regents - one of California’s largest gender discrimination verdicts in 2024. He also secured a $23.9-million appellate judgment in Rudnicki v. Farmers Insurance. Shegerian has overseen litigation in over 200 cases, achieving $350 million in results for wrongfully terminated employees. Named CAALA Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2013 and nominated 11 times, he is also an active member of numerous legal organizations, advocating for workers’ rights and justice.

