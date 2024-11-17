Founder & Managing Partner | Scali Rasmussen, PC

Ohio State University-Moritz College of Law

Litigation

As founder & managing partner of Scali Rasmussen, PC, Christian Scali is a seasoned attorney specializing in advice, counsel and high-stakes litigation, primarily for the retail automotive industry. He gained statewide recognition for his role in advertising lawsuits under California’s Unfair Competition Law and as part of the Defense Steering Committee in the In re Vehicle Lease Document Cases. Scali has successfully defended clients in complex cases, including discrimination, wage and hour class actions and wrongful termination. Beyond litigation, he authored chapters in PLI’s Healthcare Law Handbook and the California New Car Dealer Association’s Advertising Law Manual. He serves on the executive committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Litigation Section and as a delegate for the Independent Auto Dealers Association of California.

