Co-Managing Partner Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Christopher Tayback, co-managing partner of Quinn Emanuel’s Los Angeles office, is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with over 40 years of experience. He has tried or arbitrated over 100 civil and criminal cases across the U.S., covering antitrust, bankruptcy, class actions, IP and more. Notable wins include a $120-million verdict for TRC against Chevron and a published appellate victory affirming the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ “winners agreement.” A former prosecutor, Tayback is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and a visiting trial advocacy instructor at Harvard Law School. He is also active in several legal organizations and previously served on the board of governors for the Association of Business Trial Lawyers.

