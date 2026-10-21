Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Partner of Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC Clifton W. Albright, Jr. specializes in complex business litigation and labor matters. He gained national attention in 2022 by securing the dismissal of a high-profile sex abuse lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish in only 18 days. Albright has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2023 through 2026 and was named a 2024 Attorney of the Year in California by Top 100 Lawyers.

His leadership includes volunteering for the Young Lawyers Program and serving on the Cochran Award Committee at Loyola Law School. He recently co-authored a technical analysis on California employee exemption tests for the Daily Journal in July 2025. Albright currently maintains a perfect record of being named a Best Lawyers Ones to Watch recipient for three consecutive years ending in 2026.

