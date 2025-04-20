Managing Partner, President

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

USC Gould School of Law

Bankruptcy

Craig Welin, president of Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C., has nearly 30 years of experience resolving business challenges in creditors’ rights, bankruptcy litigation, real estate financing and secured transaction workouts. He also represents state and federal equity receivers nationwide. Notable cases include serving as lead counsel for a federal equity receiver ina$1-billion Ponzi scheme, achieving a full return of principal to investors and representing a bank in a $2.5-billion asset sale. Welin frequently speaks at industry conferences and values a teamwork approach to foster long-term client relationships. He serves on boards, including the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, Mortgage Bankers Association and California Receivership Forum, demonstrating his commitment to the field.

