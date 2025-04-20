Partner | Reed Smith LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

Daniel Ahn, a key partner at Reed Smith, is a former senior federal prosecutor with two decades of legal experience. As a former acting chief and deputy chief at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in California, he led high-profile corruption cases, securing convictions against the former mayor of Anaheim, a Democratic Party official and business leaders. Ahn’s prosecution efforts continue to make an impact, including the recent bribery conviction of an Orange County supervisor. In private practice, he represents individuals and companies in cross-border white-collar cases, leveraging deep ties with South Korean legal authorities. He leads major corporate bribery and securities fraud defenses and mentors first-generation and minority lawyers. Recognized by The Legal 500 and the Los Angeles Business Journal, Ahn also lectures on cybersecurity at USC and serves in key bar and community leadership roles.