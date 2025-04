(dawn bowery)

Partner | Massumi + Consoli

University of Virginia School of Law

Corporate

Daniel Dubelman, partner at Massumi + Consoli, is a highly regarded transactional attorney specializing in private equity and complex corporate transactions. He advises top firms like KKR, Oaktree Capital and Brentwood Associates on acquisitions, growth equity, joint ventures and governance. His expertise spans industries such as software, financial services, consumer goods and energy. A trusted advisor, Dubelman excels in structuring deals, mitigating risks and aligning transactions with clients’ strategic goals. Beyond client work, he is an adjunct professor at UCLA School of Law and a key advisor to UVA Law’s transactional competition. Previously with Latham & Watkins, he now drives strategic growth and mentorship at Massumi + Consoli, helping establish it as a premier middle-market private equity firm.