David Hanna, member at Mintz, is a leading intellectual property attorney with over 15 years of experience, specializing in pharmaceutical, biologics and medical device patent litigation. He has successfully represented clients in billion-dollar patent disputes, Federal Circuit appeals and PTAB proceedings. Recognized for his strategic litigation skills, Hanna has defended Amgen’s Prolia and XGEVA franchises, secured a major win for Sanofi and SK Chemical against Pfizer and led Amgen’s biosimilar challenge to Stelara. He also represents pharmaceutical companies in product liability matters. Honored by Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers, Hanna is dedicated to diversity and pro bono advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights. He serves on the Echo Theater Company board and is an American Chemical Society Executive Committee member.