Senior Counsel | Lagerlof, LLP

Michigan State University College of Law

Life Sciences & Healthcare

David Rawi, senior counsel at Lagerlof, LLP, is a litigation and transaction lawyer with 15 years of experience in the healthcare and business sectors. He represents small to medium healthcare businesses, startups, physician practices and providers, advising on business formation, equity structuring, risk assessment and transactions. He also defends providers in malpractice claims, disciplinary actions and reimbursement audits. Rawi previously served as litigation counsel for Fortune 100 and 200 companies and earned a “Top 100 Verdict” in California in 2021. He holds the AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell®. He serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Health and Life Sciences and Los Angeles Lawyer Magazine and is a member of the American Health Law Association, California Society of Healthcare Attorneys and multiple bar associations.

