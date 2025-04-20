Partner | Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

Washington University School of Law

Labor & Employment

Debbie Birndorf-Zeiler, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, brings over 30 years of employment law experience, representing employers in harassment, discrimination, wage, Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) and trade secret cases. She also advises on compliance, contracts and workplace policies. After founding and leading Birndorf Law Offices for over 20 years, Birndorf-Zeiler joined Norton Rose Fulbright to help build a top-tier employment law team. Recognized by Super Lawyers and Lawdragon 500, she has been named a Top 100 Lawyer and Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal. A frequent speaker at HR conferences, Birndorf-Zeiler also serves on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, Labor and Employment Section and co-chairs the Saturday Seminar Program Committee.