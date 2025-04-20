Demetria L. Graves

Founding & Managing Partner | The Graves Law Firm

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Demetria Graves, a Certified Family Law Specialist, is the founding and managing partner of The Graves Law Firm, with offices in Pasadena and Beverly Hills. A leading attorney in family law, she has earned numerous accolades, including Super Lawyer and Top Family Lawyers by the Daily Journal. Graves is the immediate past chair of the Family Law Executive Committee (FLEXCOM) with the California Lawyers Association and co-chairs Loyola Law School’s African American Alumni Association. She mentors young attorneys and advocates for diversity in the legal profession. Committed to community service, she offers free workshops to ensure fair access to family law resources. A sought-after speaker and author, Graves hosts the Legally Uncensored podcast and wrote When Women Run the Firm.