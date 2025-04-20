Partner | Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Pepperdine University School of Law

Litigation

Douglas Andrew Thompson is a partner at Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. and a seasoned litigator with extensive experience defending financial institutions and businesses in over 250 class actions and related regulatory investigations. He specializes in claims involving federal banking laws, consumer lending, deposit operations and privacy issues. Thompson also advises on ESG, climate risks and regulatory compliance. His leadership roles include serving as co-leader of global practice groups at an Am Law 100 firm and managing Bank of America’s nationwide class actions. He is a member of Snell & Wilmer’s Pro Bono and DEI Committees and serves on the boards of the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation and Harlem Lacrosse. Thompson frequently writes and presents on litigation and regulatory topics.

