Elisabeth Moriarty

Chair, Litigation Department | Greenberg Glusker LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Elisabeth “Liz” Moriarty, chair of Greenberg Glusker’s litigation department, is a seasoned trial attorney with over 30 years of experience handling complex, high-stakes disputes in entertainment, intellectual property and high-net-worth divorce litigation. She has successfully represented prominent clients, including Marvel Entertainment and the Estate of J.R.R. Tolkien, in landmark cases shaping profit participation, merchandising rights and copyright law. Recent victories include securing a summary judgment in an “idea theft” case and resolving high-stakes sequel and remake rights disputes. Moriarty also advises high-net-worth individuals in complex divorce matters. As a leader and mentor, she co-chairs the firm’s mentorship program and has been recognized for fostering associate development. Beyond her practice, she serves on the advisory board of Seven Arrows Elementary and supports The Forgotten Dog Foundation.

