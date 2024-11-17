Managing Attorney | Counts Law Firm PC

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Emahn Counts, founder and managing attorney of Counts Law Firm PC, has 20 years of experience in business, family and real estate litigation. He has represented corporate clients like American Express, Porsche and Honda Finance, as well as thousands of individuals and small businesses in Los Angeles. Counts has successfully litigated over 1,000 cases, recovering tens of millions for clients. He is known for his negotiation and litigation skills. A dedicated mentor, he co-founded Brothers of Consciousness at Loyola and supports LMU’s African American Alumni Association. He also mentors Black law students and advocates for racial equity through the Pasadena NAACP. Counts is a member of multiple bar associations and has been featured in the Daily Journal for his impactful legal work.