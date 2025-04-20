Founder & Managing Attorney | D.Law

Southwestern Law School

Labor & Employment

Emil Davtyan, founder and managing attorney of Davtyan Law Firm, earned his Bachelor of Science from Woodbury University and his Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School, graduating cum laude in the top 10%. He externed at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and clerked at a global business immigration firm. After defending companies in Santa Monica, Davtyan shifted focus to helping workers, founding his firm in 2015. Now with over 150 lawyers and staff, his firm has recovered over $1.15 billion for California workers, handling 6,000+ cases. During COVID-19, his firm fielded 70,000+ employment cases. Davtyan serves on the advisory board of Woodbury University’s School of Business and as a board member for LAIFC.