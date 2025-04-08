Partner | Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Fordham University School of Law

Corporate

Eric Wedel, one of the nation’ stop private equity finance lawyers, is realizing his vision of building a premier Los Angeles presence as partner and head of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP’s L.A. office and global co-chair of the finance and capital markets group. A prolific dealmaker with a client roster that includes Warburg Pincus, KKR, Hg Capital, Stone Point Capital and Stonepeak, he has led approximately $70 billion in major deals in 2024. Since joining Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in 2023, Wedel has driven the firm’s bold Southern California expansion. His notable deals include Stone Point’s $15.5-billion acquisition of Truist Insurance and Envestnet’s $4.5-billion take-private deal with Bain Capital. He also serves on boards including the Melanoma Research Alliance and the University of Arizona Foundation.

