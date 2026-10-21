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Erik Carl Graham-Smith

A portrait of Erik Carl Graham-Smith

General Counsel
FloQast, Inc.
Harvard Law School
PRIVATE COMPANY – SMALL TO MIDSIZE

Erik Graham-Smith is the general counsel at FloQast, where he oversees legal, compliance, privacy and InfoSec teams. He previously practiced at Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C. and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. Graham-Smith earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School, an MDiv with honors from Yale Divinity School and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston College. His recent accomplishments at FloQast include raising $100 million in Series E funding, opening subsidiaries in Germany, Australia and Japan, and achieving SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications with zero material findings. Under Graham-Smith’s leadership, the legal and compliance teams achieved the highest employee NPS scores in the company.

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