Esra Hudson, partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP’s employment and labor practice, is a top adviser to major entertainment, insurance, healthcare and financial firms, specializing in wage and hour class actions, PAGA matters and trade secret disputes. She excelsin crisis management and has successfully defended clients in litigation and arbitration. Notably, Hudson represents Blake Lively in litigation against Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios. A longtime board member of the California Women’s Law Center, she led the oversight of a 17-year Title IX case for equity in girls’ sports. She also secured a federal settlement for a family separated at the border. Hudson has filed amicus briefs before federal courts, including the Supreme Court. She is recognized by the Daily Journal, Legal 500, Chambers and Lawdragon.

