Member | Mintz

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Esteban Morales, a partner at Mintz, is a leading litigator specializing in class action defense and consumer/privacy-related litigation. Known for securing early dismissals and employing aggressive defense strategies, he has successfully defended clients under statutes like the TCPA, California Invasion of Privacy Act and Unfair Competition Law. Notable victories include securing dismissals in landmark cases before the Second and Ninth Circuit Courts of Appeals. Morales is also dedicated to pro bono work, earning Public Counsel’s Children’s Rights Project Award for securing Special Immigrant Juvenile Status for vulnerable minors. He actively contributes to industry discussions, recently speaking at LeadsCon 2024, and is a frequent legal publication contributor. He also participates in Mintz LA’s Lawyer for a Day program, introducing underserved students to the legal profession.

