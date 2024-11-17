Esther E. Cho

(¬© Gittings Photography)

Partner-In-Charge | Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Esther Cho, partner-in-charge of Stradley Ronon’s Southern California office, co-chairs the firm’s securities litigation and enforcement practice. With over 20 years of experience, she represents financial institutions in high-stakes securities, regulatory and employment disputes across state and federal courts and arbitration forums like FINRA and AAA. Cho is a board member at Stradley Ronon and an expert in mortgage banking and employment law, handling complex cases involving foreclosure, unfair business practices and labor code violations. She has secured major victories, including a complete defense verdict in a multimillion-dollar FINRA arbitration, a seven-figure settlement with record expungement and a favorable award in an $8.5-million AAA arbitration. She serves on the advisory board for the Community of Legal Innovators and the Orange County Asian American Bar Association.