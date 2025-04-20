Managing Attorney | Kaufman Legal Group

University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law

Litigation

As managing attorney at Kaufman Legal Group, Gary Winuk specializes in campaign, election and governmental ethics, advising government agencies, officials, candidates and nonprofits. A seasoned litigator, he was named to The Best Lawyers in America in 2024. From 2009-2015, he led the enforcement division at the Fair Political Practices Commission, prosecuting major political ethics cases. Winuk also held leadership roles in California’s homeland security under Governors Schwarzenegger and Davis. He served 13 years in the California National Guard JAG Corps, earning multiple commendations. He holds a J.D. from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law and a B.A. from Rutgers University. Winuk’s board affiliations include former chair of the Elk Grove Planning Commission and adjunct faculty member at McGeorge School of Law.

