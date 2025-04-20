Partner | Glaser Weil

University of Miami Law School

Corporate

George J. Wall, senior partner and chair of Glaser Weil’s mergers and acquisitions practice, is a leading transactional attorney with over 500 successful deals across diverse industries. He has advised high-profile clients, including the ownership groups for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Hornets, Alacer Corporation, McDonald’s and Ambassador George Argyros. Recent highlights include leading Crown Technical Systems’ $325-million sale to Flex and TriMed Inc.’s majority sale to Henry Schein. Wall’s expertise spans M&A, recapitalizations, venture capital, tax planning and securities. He is also committed to philanthropy, serving on Chapman University’s Board of Trustees and founding the Wall Scholar Program. He has supported organizations like City of Hope and served as a director for nonprofits and NASDAQ-listed companies.

