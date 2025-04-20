Senior Attorney | The Maloney Firm APC

University of San Diego School of Law

Litigation

Gregory Matthew Smith, senior attorney at The Maloney Firm APC, is a business litigator specializing in legal malpractice, fee disputes and breach of fiduciary duty actions. He represents individuals and companies in litigation against prior attorneys, accountants and advisors, as well as in civil litigation across diverse industries, including sports, real estate and manufacturing. Notable victories include securing full ownership for a client in a multi-million-dollar property dispute, a summary judgment win in a $150-million racketeering case and multiple successful defamation and contract dispute outcomes. Smith has been named to Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2016. He holds leadership roles with Provisors and the Hon. Benjamin Aranda, III American Inn of Court and formerly served on the Downtown Los Angeles Bar Association Board.

