Managing Shareholder | Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

Tulane University School of Law

Corporate

Hemal Master, managing shareholder at Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C., specializes in lender representation, advising commercial banks, private equity funds and financial institutions on real estate and commercial loan transactions, workouts, liability defense and enforcement of lender remedies. He completed a three-year secondment advising a regional bank on distressed debt and litigation in 45 states. Master frequently speaks on finance topics and serves as general counsel for the Western Independent Bankers and on the event planning committee for the Special Assets Management Association. His recent work includes leading a $125-million syndicated hotel construction loan and restructuring a $120-million credit for an engine leasing company. Master is also active in real estate development and hospitality ventures in Los Angeles.