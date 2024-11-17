Managing Partner | Doll Amir & Eley LLP

William & Mary School of Law

Litigation

Hunter R. Eley, managing partner at Doll Amir & Eley LLP, is a leading litigator specializing in class action defense and financial services litigation. He has successfully argued cases in the Ninth Circuit, California Court of Appeal and trial courts nationwide. As chair of the firm’s financial services practice, Eley represents clients in consumer lending, banking, mortgage and auto loan disputes. He has defended Fortune 500 companies in major class actions, including “Right to Repair” lawsuits and consumer protection claims. He has secured key victories in arbitration and appellate courts, including a complete defense win in a $10-million consumer protection case. He is a published author on consumer finance law and an active member of the California and Virginia State Bars.