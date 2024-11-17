A portrait of Mira Hashmall

Partner | Miller Barondess, LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Labor & Employment

As partner at Miller Barondess, LLP, J. Mira Hashmall is a seasoned trial lawyer with over 20 years of experience, specializing in high- stakes litigation and employment matters. Her notable victories include reversing an $8.1-million FEHA ruling against Los Angeles County and securing a California Court of Appeal decision limiting whistleblower protections for elected officials, now under Supreme Court review. She also defends LA County and the City of Inglewood in complex employment lawsuits. Hashmall presents at major legal conferences and is actively involved with the League of Women Voters of Los Angeles. She serves on the boards of Teach Democracy, Center Dance Arts at The Music Center of Los Angeles and the Litigation Section of the LA County Bar Association.