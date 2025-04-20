(Robins Kaplan)

Jason Fair, managing partner of Robins Kaplan LLP’s Los Angeles and Silicon Valley offices, is a distinguished business trial attorney known for his strategic approach to complex corporate disputes. His expertise spans real estate development, construction, offshore oil bonds and shareholder disputes, earning him a reputation as a skilled problem-solver in high-stakes litigation. Fair co-chairs the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and was honored with the 2024 Latino Leadership Award by Profiles in Diversity Journal. His pro bono work advocates for the rights of underserved children, ensuring they have access to safe homes, healthcare and education. Recognized on Super Lawyers’ Southern California Rising Stars list from 2016 to 2024, Fair also served on Law360’s Construction Editorial Advisory Board.