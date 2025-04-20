Partner, Corporate Law | Blank Rome LLP

UCLA School of Law

Corporate

Jason S. Kim is a partner at Blank Rome LLP. He represents domestic and foreign companies, financial institutions, funds and high- net-worth individuals in corporate and real estate transactions, with a focus on cross-border deals. Kim frequently advises on private equity transactions and major investments. Notable deals include raising over $150 million for a green energy company, a $200-million private bond placement for a Korean airline and a $130-million acquisition of a U.S. gaming company. Recent transactions include a $120-million capital raise for FirstElement Fuel, a $49-million Hyatt Place acquisition and the sale of Intimo Industry to Westbridge Capital. Kim is co-chair of his firm’s diversity & inclusion committee and has taught at USC Gould School of Law.

