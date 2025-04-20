Partner-In-Charge | Alston & Bird

Pepperdine University School of Law

Litigation

As partner-in-charge of Alston & Bird’s Los Angeles and Century City offices, Jeffrey Rosenfeld has been pivotal in shaping the firm’s growth and culture in California. With three decades of experience in complex commercial litigation, he focuses on trial and appellate matters, particularly class actions. In 2024, Rosenfeld led the firm’s downtown L.A. office relocation and the opening of the Century City office, enhancing collaboration and client service. Under his leadership, the firm saw increased lateral hires, strengthening its presence in key sectors like IP, real estate and media. He recently secured a major win for a global telecommunications client, defeating attempts to halt store closures nationwide. Rosenfeld also defends financial institution in a high-stakes real estate lawsuit.

